As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Holding; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding by $1.24 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 14,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 63,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 939,312 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Benioff Marc sold $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $2.31 million worth of stock was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares to 9.04M shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 396,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85 million for 19.57 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares to 71,012 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 141,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.