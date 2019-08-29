As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 5.08M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 15.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71 million, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.32 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 40,025 shares to 349,517 shares, valued at $63.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 123,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares to 31,670 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,683 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

