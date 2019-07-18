As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Increased Stake; Group One Trading LP Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $15.46 Million; Market Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $158.05. About 851,872 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 339.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 909,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96 million, up from 268,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 3.28M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Bank reported 1,235 shares. Country National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement has 97,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 25,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 14,000 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 29,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Incline Glob Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kensico Cap Corp accumulated 1.02% or 2.90M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 734,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advsrs Inc holds 0.56% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Incorporated accumulated 102 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Put) by 144,300 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (Call) by 47,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Put).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. Shares for $2.23M were sold by Benioff Marc. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 114 shares valued at $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $946,046 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751.