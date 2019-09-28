As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Scholtz & Company Cut Position; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Valuation Declined, Inca Investments Has Decreased by $32.60 Million Its Stake

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 827,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 158,876 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 26,458 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 4,717 shares to 36,432 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 21,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 185.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.16M shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $42.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.47M for 11.98 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.