As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped by $843,304 Its Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Upped 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $20.38 Million; Market Value Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 18,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 12,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,918 shares to 106,251 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,852 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,255 were reported by Investment House Ltd Liability Corp. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12,826 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,000 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% or 67,962 shares. Graham Mngmt Lp has 180,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 808 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.06% or 1,931 shares. Jag Mngmt Llc holds 151,812 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Asset One invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bartlett & Lc reported 362 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates reported 0.69% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Tru Company invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suntrust Banks owns 203,363 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. North Mngmt has 2,046 shares.

