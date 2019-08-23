As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Iron Financial Trimmed Position by $316,000; Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Value Rose While Arga Investment Management LP Cut Its Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 35,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 43,725 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 78,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.84M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 21.25M shares traded or 194.26% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.11M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 23,200 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 509,730 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 540 shares. Innovations Limited accumulated 36,155 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 210,026 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.77% or 285,820 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 140,759 shares. West Family Invs Inc invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 478 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Federated Pa holds 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 269,863 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 7,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Patten Gru holds 42,661 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 778,012 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.28% or 132,083 shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares to 508,925 shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 422.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Lc has invested 2.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 110,371 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 646,322 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Ltd Co holds 2,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Lc reported 2,400 shares stake. Bancorp Of The West has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buckingham Capital Management invested in 1.07% or 34,547 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,002 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 113,780 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.06% or 1,441 shares. Toth Advisory holds 160 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 203,382 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Palisade Ltd Liability Com Nj reported 1,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.