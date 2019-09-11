As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Iron Financial Cut Its Stake; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Rose, Holder Taylor Asset Management Increased Stake

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $153.64. About 4.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.90 million shares traded or 70.81% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 26,145 shares to 91,610 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.08% or 16,965 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 27,738 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 8,122 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation invested in 0.5% or 280,605 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Company owns 2,002 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 1.82% or 62,438 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp stated it has 72,638 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 600 shares. Motco reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Advsrs Lc has 473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 70,211 were accumulated by Boston Limited Company. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 113,780 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mckinley Management Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 6,957 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $182.93 million for 192.05 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 163,400 shares to 678,712 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Forterra Inc.

