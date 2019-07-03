As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $345,230; As Retail Properties Of America Cl A (RPAI) Share Value Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Cut Position by $3.64 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 303,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.88 million, down from 6.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 575,409 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.52M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RPAI Signs 34,000 SF Lease With Art Van Furniture At Gurnee Town Center – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2017. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Hiring of Heath R. Fear as New Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Wade Achenbach – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.56 million was made by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 490 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares to 163,120 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).