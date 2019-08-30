As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Cut Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 5,562 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 6.84 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 27,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 65,050 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 92,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.69. About 4.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 429.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 1.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 225,764 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.02M shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 7.44 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Trust Na holds 11,155 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 627,186 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 563,222 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 2.03M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Notis holds 1,500 shares. Glaxis Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 3.63 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 30,835 shares. Oakmont Corp holds 4.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 202,005 shares. Field Main Natl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,445 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,819 shares to 116,392 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 58,587 shares. Sarl owns 230,800 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 177,594 shares. St James Inv Comm Ltd Company owns 827,029 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4.78M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.07% or 5.60M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 584,443 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.05% or 10,184 shares. Weybosset Rech & Limited Liability Company owns 5,450 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jolley Asset Lc has 66,906 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.3% or 99,563 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0.9% stake. 23,199 were reported by Sigma Invest Counselors Inc. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0.09% or 29,471 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.99M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 287,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).