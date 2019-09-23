As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Upped Holding; As Eaton Public Limited Company (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Cut by $7.14 Million Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company (ETN) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 85,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.50 million, down from 5.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 979,145 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $154.29. About 2.22 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

