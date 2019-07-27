As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $4.57 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.66M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. BLOCK KEITH also sold $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 114 shares valued at $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 175,500 shares to 151,679 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 11,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,865 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

