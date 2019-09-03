As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Falcon Edge Capital LP Decreased Position; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Holder First Long Island Investors Has Lifted Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 47,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 317,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 270,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 15.01M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.76. About 4.39M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,558 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 190.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

