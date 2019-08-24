As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.53 Million; Hl Financial Services Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $401,185

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 9,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 98,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 108,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.