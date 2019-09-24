As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Winslow Evans & Crocker Trimmed Its Holding; Wal (WMT) Holding Has Raised by Boston Advisors Llc

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 8,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 83,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 6.07M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury; 20/04/2018 – Walmart: James Cash Retiring From Board, Kevin Systrom Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategic Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.14% or 14,743 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 22,887 shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.39 million shares. Maryland Capital holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,908 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 10.35M shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 13,825 shares. 56,697 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Communications Ltd Llc. Dana Invest Advsr owns 160,615 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J holds 4,821 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,311 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Research And holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del Com New (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26,115 shares to 29,967 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 1,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,743 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Finl Corp Com (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,948 shares to 2,976 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

