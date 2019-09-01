As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Swarthmore Group Cut Its Position by $8.90 Million; Capital Innovations Has Raised Its Bunge LTD (BG) Position by $425,590 as Stock Price Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,172 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru accumulated 816 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 109,547 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.92% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hhr Asset Limited Liability stated it has 387,603 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware has invested 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hemenway Trust Llc reported 2,275 shares stake. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,168 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.6% or 322,839 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 7,354 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 0.32% or 379,173 shares. Davenport & Limited Co stated it has 9,336 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 88,518 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777.