As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Holding; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Financial Advantage Trimmed Its Position by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 3.16 million shares traded or 249.68% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 27,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares to 43,556 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,929 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

