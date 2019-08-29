As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $474,000; Focused Investors Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $404,000

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 5.08M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93M for 421.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.73% or 177,600 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 21,305 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Assetmark stated it has 618 shares. Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.02% or 505 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.47% stake. Ally Finance accumulated 0.36% or 12,000 shares. Fagan Associates invested in 5,760 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moreover, Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 2.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 95,724 shares. Mariner Lc has 197,542 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 3.29% or 30,000 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L S Advsr Incorporated owns 25,323 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Management Limited Company has 7.53M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13,700 shares to 432,300 shares, valued at $82.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,600 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).