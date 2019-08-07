As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake by $325,480; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake by $48.17 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 17.25M shares traded or 94.85% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 2.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp holds 5.13 million shares or 14.64% of its portfolio. 8.54 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Kingfisher Ltd Llc reported 12,506 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,850 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 170,510 shares. 3.34M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stack Fin Mngmt Inc holds 3.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 234,640 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company reported 988 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.42% or 68,800 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 7,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segantii Cap Management reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisor Ltd owns 59,171 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 1.53% or 719,334 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Co reported 3,752 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 1.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 109,527 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has 4% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiger Eye Llc invested 1.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 25,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.96 million shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 2.14% or 90,394 shares. Central Asset Mngmt (Hk) Ltd has 4.83% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 157,606 shares. New York-based Strategic Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability stated it has 4,172 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 223,082 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,100 shares. Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 1.32% or 124,073 shares. Scotia invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

