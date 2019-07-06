As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased by $980,706 Its Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Its Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,394 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 96,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 365,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 240,935 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares to 149,534 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0% or 7,370 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 57.28M shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.25% or 173,844 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 576,918 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Marco Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Company has 7,595 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors invested in 17,854 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust reported 29,353 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding owns 134,486 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 4.07% or 189,938 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.76M shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 425,564 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Biondo Invest Lc has 1.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,115 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $724,717 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $941,979 on Tuesday, January 15. On Friday, February 1 Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,897 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc owns 9,973 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 11,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware reported 162,664 shares. Reinhart Partners reported 307,725 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 385,350 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.28% or 146,445 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 154,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York reported 80,552 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 710 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 14,165 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 239,507 shares. Adelante Capital Limited reported 561,392 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $287,091 activity.