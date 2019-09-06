As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Its Holding; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 5.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 31,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 173,929 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, down from 204,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 59,008 shares to 88,361 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 636,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34M for 24.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,537 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $61.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,453 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.