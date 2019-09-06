As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Lowered by $2.93 Million Its Holding; Bamco Boosted Waters (WAT) Stake

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 18,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 32,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 51,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 5.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,746 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, up from 106,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 588,297 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 19,248 shares to 38,994 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 79,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,317 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.07% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2.39M shares. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 10,023 shares. 3.85M were accumulated by Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability. Brown Advisory Inc holds 3.22 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perkins Coie Co owns 319 shares. 5,690 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 51,822 shares. Sunbelt holds 10,909 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt accumulated 9,002 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Zweig reported 2.76% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 838,625 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 1,485 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 13,576 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Kentucky-based Harvey Invest Company Ltd has invested 3.16% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,985 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny stated it has 75 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 42,937 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc holds 2,536 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% or 991,892 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,172 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 3.79% or 115,938 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,492 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).