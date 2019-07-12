As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aureus Asset Management Lowered Stake; Shellback Capital LP Upped Its Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Valuation Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47M, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 2.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,434 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, up from 209,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 2.97M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAS VEGAS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.28 million for 438.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Weaver Amy E had sold 456 shares worth $68,011. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. $134,514 worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Roos John Victor sold $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 24.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares to 227,129 shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 16,965 shares. 69,430 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 627,482 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Mngmt Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 90,006 shares. Penobscot Management Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kopp Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,726 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Lc invested in 6.11% or 88,307 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,441 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.39% or 5.32M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,351 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And Company owns 282,175 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 74,118 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.04% or 54,640 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 1,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has 94,574 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 170,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1.86 million shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,537 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 354,300 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability holds 15,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 570 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 36,544 shares.

