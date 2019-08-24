As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Exchange Capital Management Upped by $846,722 Its Stake; Destination Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $486,178 as Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,421 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 128,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 23,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1.82% or 11,987 shares. 5,673 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Com. Saturna Capital Corporation invested in 0.04% or 5,018 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 72,437 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Miracle Mile Advisors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers National Bank holds 0.06% or 420 shares in its portfolio. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 4.11% or 25,767 shares. First Fincl In reported 263 shares stake. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 1,170 shares. Barr E S, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,164 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 43,959 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,000 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 1,424 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,536 shares to 309,027 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares to 29,864 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 220,456 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.03% or 3,612 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 25,731 shares. 740 were reported by Hillsdale Investment. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 199,524 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Mgmt Ltd accumulated 15,571 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Covington Management has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 34,673 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M Securities has 1,461 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 2.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 13,717 are held by Ameritas.