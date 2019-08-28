As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Chubb (CB) Share Value Rose While Connors Investor Services Has Raised Its Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 79,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 76,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $155.94. About 941,623 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 17/05/2018 – Chubb E-Book Examines Top Risks Facing U.S. Private Companies; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Mana; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb sign partnership to provide innovative in-app insurance solutions throughout Southeast Asia; 14/05/2018 – Combined Insurance Renews Signed Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 73C/SHR FROM 71C, EST. 74C; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – New Homebuilders Builders Risk Policies from Chubb Provide U.S. Residential Contractors with Broad Risk Protection; 17/05/2018 – Insurer Chubb Raises Annual Dividend By 3% To $2.92 A Share — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/03/2018 – CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE – BOARD PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 2.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,455 shares to 71,064 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,340 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technology Incorporated has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Biondo Inv Lc has invested 1.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 139,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. 3,351 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 25,814 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 148,825 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 783,794 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bryn Mawr Tru Co accumulated 3,612 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 603,037 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 9,175 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 120,680 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. 5,897 were reported by Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Johnson Financial Group accumulated 3,638 shares.

