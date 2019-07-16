As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Jnba Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.60M shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.13M shares. S&Co invested in 3,898 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 1,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 450 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 27,452 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 137,667 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 85 shares. First National Bank & Trust Tru holds 3,075 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 256,949 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 26,354 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag & Caldwell Lc reported 2.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.04% or 2,206 shares in its portfolio. Central Asset Invests Hldg (Hk), Hong Kong-based fund reported 10,900 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,714 shares to 98,968 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 106,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,495 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. 9,067 shares valued at $1.36 million were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, January 30 BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 19,244 shares to 504 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation reported 328,296 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 147 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 15,475 are owned by Hillman Communications. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6.74% or 18,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has 1,189 shares. Cadinha Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.11% or 6,046 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,781 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com reported 28,876 shares. Scholtz Ltd Liability owns 4,475 shares for 5.31% of their portfolio. Impact Advsr Llc owns 5,254 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.84 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 302,692 shares or 2.44% of the stock.