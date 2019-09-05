As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, South Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $949.25 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 3.60M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 billion, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc reported 1,050 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackenzie Financial has 519,006 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates LP reported 76,816 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated accumulated 5,760 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,060 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 525,843 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maryland Mgmt holds 89,023 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 381 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company has 3,123 shares. 6,939 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cadinha Co Limited Co accumulated 16,135 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 37,156 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.58 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 12.95M shares. Mrj holds 61,661 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Public stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). James Invest Rech holds 1.76% or 265,532 shares in its portfolio. Intersect reported 38,959 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 153,231 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 92,473 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. & Mngmt Comm accumulated 0.11% or 3,875 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt reported 4.58 million shares. Associated Banc invested in 391,130 shares or 2.28% of the stock. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Mathes has 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,758 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80 million shares, valued at $19.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.