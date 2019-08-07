As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ally Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $1.26 Million; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Raised Its Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Position by $313,704

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 3.82 million shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What To Do In A Sea Of Red? Building A Long-Term Position In Salesforce – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 396.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc owns 1.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 627,482 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs owns 88,452 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 22,056 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 3,144 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ems Lp has invested 8.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Westover Advsrs Limited holds 0.39% or 4,686 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hills Savings Bank Trust reported 9,007 shares stake. De Burlo holds 133,600 shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,308 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 816 are held by Parkside Comml Bank And Tru. Telemus Llc has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,847 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 875,956 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: This Passive-Income Stream of $10250/Year Is Real and it Grows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.