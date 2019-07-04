As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut Stake; Greenleaf Trust Increases Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 21,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 40,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $917,946. Shares for $124,269 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,561 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.6% or 198,958 shares. New York-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,935 are held by Provise Mngmt Gp Lc. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Locust Wood Cap Advisers reported 177,480 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 289,437 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bp Public Limited Company reported 76,000 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh owns 0.69% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,938 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 3.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iowa Bancshares has 42,285 shares. 838 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd has 1.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 322,839 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 9,443 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And owns 162,615 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Wilsey Asset Incorporated stated it has 153,142 shares or 6.52% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 60,106 shares or 0.55% of the stock. The New York-based Midas Corp has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.90 million shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt holds 4.95% or 66,118 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability accumulated 181,856 shares or 3.6% of the stock. 101,562 are held by Btc. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 9,893 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 73,044 are held by Tradition Cap Management Ltd. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Management Lc stated it has 4,104 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,212 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH).