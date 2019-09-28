As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Maryland Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Increased Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $52.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 94,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36M, up from 89,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 6.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.40 million, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56M shares traded or 124.08% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) has 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Associate accumulated 5,500 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 1,890 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Limited has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% or 14,331 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest accumulated 0% or 96 shares. First Natl invested in 24,062 shares. Great Lakes Advsr holds 0.07% or 21,974 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research stated it has 608,139 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Triangle Wealth has 0.99% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,724 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 19,251 shares. 8.21M were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has 20,413 shares. Pointstate Capital LP reported 2.42M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 3,308 shares stake.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,458 shares to 6,360 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,795 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F.

