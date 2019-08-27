As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Iron Financial Has Decreased by $316,000 Its Position; Extended Stay America (STAY) Stock Price Declined While Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 4.18 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 28,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 845,738 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.