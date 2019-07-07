As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Iron Financial Lowered Stake by $316,000; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 27,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 289,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 188,504 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 40.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MANH’s profit will be $16.15M for 70.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 40.48% or $0.17 from last year's $0.42 per share. MANH's profit will be $16.15M for 70.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 710,420 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $91.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 414,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.