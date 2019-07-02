As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Stake; Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding Maintained by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 427.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 16.72 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny, New York-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited holds 0.16% or 603,037 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 18,397 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc reported 6,484 shares. Central National Bank And owns 15,481 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 169,568 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Numerixs Investment accumulated 1,400 shares. Parkwood Limited Co accumulated 28,285 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 87,527 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 selling transactions for $39.02 million activity. On Wednesday, January 9 BLOCK KEITH sold $734,450 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor. Harris Parker also sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Invest Limited Company holds 327,710 shares or 5.39% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 291,497 shares. American Money Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,216 shares. Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 1.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 12,826 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gp invested in 4.49 million shares. 39,585 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,226 shares. Finemark Bancorp reported 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,858 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 12,692 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,901 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Lc owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.27% or 5,045 shares.

