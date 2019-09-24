As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Adi Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Wespac Advisors Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $33.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.47. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $152.43. About 1.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0.55% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bailard holds 1,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,315 are owned by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated reported 39,390 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 52,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Envestnet Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 2.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 215,326 shares. 1,607 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 86,368 shares. Legacy Cap Prns Inc holds 10,888 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advsr owns 20,860 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 188,391 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 6,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 2,599 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 7.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Llc invested in 0.19% or 202 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.74% or 747 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,455 were reported by West Oak Cap Limited. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,564 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 250 shares or 0.93% of the stock. 931 are held by Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,754 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc holds 1.17% or 160,351 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Llc has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Investment Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 162 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,903 shares to 39,373 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 35,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).