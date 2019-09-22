As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Boosted by $7.29 Million Its Holding; Advisory Services Network Increases Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 1,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,886 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 21,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 48,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 250,516 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.01 million, up from 202,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 17,651 shares to 949 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 7,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,013 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Accenture Puts a Number on the Digital Payment Industry’s Threat to Banks – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability owns 72,748 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,104 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.96% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Provident holds 8.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.28 million shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,455 shares. 19,019 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank. 11,133 were reported by Moors Cabot. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 56,993 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tompkins Financial holds 15,682 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 1,906 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 6,721 shares. Moreover, Chemical Commercial Bank has 0.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). King Luther Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 181,853 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Financial has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 32,438 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 395,683 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd has invested 5.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 41,787 shares. 28,913 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Citigroup Inc holds 0.08% or 660,636 shares. Hollencrest has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,175 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.16% stake. First Republic Mgmt owns 317,440 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 3,176 were reported by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa. Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wafra has 109,884 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 39,385 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Service Co Ma has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.75M shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 36,746 shares to 186,795 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 62,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,645 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Presents at Evercore ISI Hosted Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.