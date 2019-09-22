As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Position by $3.60 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Holder North American Management Lowered Holding by $461,448

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 77.63% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22 million, down from 76,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants owns 796 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Company reported 353,823 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.22 million shares. Brookstone Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,408 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 55,830 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Seatown Holdg Pte invested in 3.06% or 110,200 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 408,882 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 149,936 shares. Forbes J M Company Llp stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bartlett & Ltd reported 362 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability owns 8,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri reported 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 14,766 shares to 88,185 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 364,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 37,193 shares to 177,090 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton accumulated 0.26% or 1,136 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Merchants holds 0.08% or 2,526 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,939 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma accumulated 0.47% or 5.67M shares. Df Dent And Inc has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.5% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.06 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,100 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.37 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prns Holdg Ag has invested 3.59% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7,756 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Co. Lourd Ltd holds 1,545 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

