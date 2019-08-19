As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Raised Stake by $827,446; Check Capital Management Holds Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 5,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 137,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75M, up from 132,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 1.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 2.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 78,056 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.08% or 544,112 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 456,447 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 126.96 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 21,000 shares. Cna holds 0.78% or 32,969 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 37,641 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 26,125 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,077 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 205,304 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York owns 65,971 shares. North Star Asset Inc reported 89,973 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,329 shares to 228,139 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,673 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).