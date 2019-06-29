As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Suvretta Capital Management Increased Holding by $112.06 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97 million shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,157 were accumulated by Contravisory Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.08M shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,196 shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,765 shares. 176 are owned by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.69% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.63% or 100,666 shares. Trb Limited Partnership reported 6,500 shares. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 1.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dearborn Llc reported 5,780 shares. Waverton Management Ltd owns 626,761 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 3,502 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 0.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 44 insider sales for $39.02 million activity. Shares for $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. $73,082 worth of stock was sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22. Hawkins Mark J also sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $745,750. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.