As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Stake; First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Its Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) as Stock Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 was sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,414 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 10. Conway Craig also sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $2.22 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Monday, January 14. On Wednesday, January 9 Hawkins Mark J sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,196 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,695 shares to 124,772 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $411.01M for 35.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.