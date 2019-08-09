As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Position; Albion Financial Group Increased Holding in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) as Valuation Declined

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 4.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 17,733 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 14,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 480,548 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.62M worth of stock. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99M for 399.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.33% or 292,754 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Company reported 58,214 shares stake. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability invested in 2% or 2.29 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co stated it has 2.39 million shares. Sit Investment Assocs stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 1.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,354 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 2.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 1.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Telemus Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Decatur Cap Management Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 71,957 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 0.01% or 772 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 29,248 shares.

