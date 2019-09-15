As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Crosslink Capital Decreased Stake by $6.35 Million; Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $726,600; Shares Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 17,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares to 79,230 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 91,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,190 shares to 67,829 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

