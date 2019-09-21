As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Position; Vontobel Asset Management Upped Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Stock Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 279,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501.13M, up from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 5,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, up from 104,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares to 198,041 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,183 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Llc reported 1,583 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested 1.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Twin Tree LP has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ingalls Snyder reported 0.02% stake. Covington Inv Advsr has invested 2.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 87,526 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Lone Pine Llc has invested 2.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sigma Planning accumulated 23,797 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 78,178 shares stake. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) owns 1.76 million shares. Dillon & owns 10,810 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 269,022 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 673 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 750 shares stake. 213,224 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 2.89% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 131,746 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 320,938 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.58 million shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 106,475 shares. 334,163 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Field & Main Bank owns 0.58% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,470 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,907 shares. Windsor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,184 shares stake. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,037 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hm Payson And reported 0.78% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 194,588 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

