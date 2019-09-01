As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Its Holding by $482,532; Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Oneok (OKE) Position by $347,553

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,871 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Linscomb Williams Incorporated has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5,300 were reported by Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Aldebaran has 1.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,220 shares. 14,274 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Lc. Mackenzie accumulated 519,006 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd accumulated 1,025 shares. Cypress Capital Grp invested in 38,490 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Boltwood Capital holds 1.32% or 12,785 shares. Capital Impact Limited Company holds 30,835 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Company holds 8,300 shares. 7,105 were reported by Hwg Lp. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.04M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 46 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 11,077 shares to 79,938 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 12,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

