As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Its Position by $572,434; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $11.34 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 322,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.13 million, up from 319,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 199,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,608 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 295,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares to 223,134 shares, valued at $41.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,917 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.47% or 8,348 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,681 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 40,490 shares. Kepos Lp invested in 29,668 shares. Lincoln holds 7,622 shares. Veritable LP holds 19,584 shares. Allen Ops Lc has 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.84% or 30,835 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 148,825 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,194 shares. Moreover, Marvin And Palmer Assoc Inc has 4.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 33,120 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,813 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169.

