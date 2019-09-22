As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Raised by $3.60 Million Its Stake; Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $35.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 77.63% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 121,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 393,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.50M, down from 514,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly's selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR's (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 1.47M shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $120.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com's (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com" on September 17, 2019.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares to 863,855 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 335,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).