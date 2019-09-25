As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Stake; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 2.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company analyzed 4,278 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 251,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.10M, down from 255,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $132.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $150.71. About 2.06 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Int Investors holds 0.22% or 10.75M shares in its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 772 shares. Moreover, Retirement Planning Gp has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% or 106,000 shares in its portfolio. Uss Investment Management Limited reported 0.39% stake. Associated Banc has 60,051 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 89,758 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 87,100 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 173,204 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com. Moreover, Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amer Tru Invest Ltd Liability invested in 71,598 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 309,397 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 188.39 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.