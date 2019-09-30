As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Holding; Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Position by $360,030; Market Value Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 296.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 82,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,884 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.67 million, up from 27,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $148.3. About 1.28 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32M market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 56.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good Times Restaurants: Bad Daddy’s Could Impede Recent Profitability Of Original Brand – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of GTIM earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar coming to Georgia in 2017 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 14, 2016. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Good Times board members quit; say needed change is being blocked – Denver Business Journal” published on January 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold GTIM shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 56,983 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 20,252 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 25,096 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 15,000 shares. Blackrock owns 46,673 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Prns Lc reported 474,965 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 110,300 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0% or 22,279 shares. 472,865 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has 4,756 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 239,453 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud with New Insurance Innovation–Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.79M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv invested 0.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,548 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,488 shares. 138,986 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. 678,032 are owned by Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd. Bb&T Lc holds 0.04% or 29,869 shares. Jag Management Limited Com accumulated 151,812 shares. Axa holds 788,676 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 178,300 shares. Qs invested in 18,794 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset has 282,535 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,813 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 770,287 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $204.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 615,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).