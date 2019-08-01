As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Pura Vida Investments Cut Its Holding in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) by $590,954

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 45,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 165,613 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 211,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 738,484 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 15,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 19,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 5,658 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waddell And Reed Finance Inc has 681,647 shares. Boston Family Office Limited has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.52 million shares. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 39,929 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,795 shares. First Corporation In has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,017 shares. Coastline Tru Company stated it has 8,175 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorp N A holds 33,034 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 270,686 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Principal Gp Inc Inc stated it has 2.03 million shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Co holds 315,000 shares. 55,032 were reported by Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,307 shares or 6.11% of the stock.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 429.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc also sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $735,149 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 65,247 shares to 95,576 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 4,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,574 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.