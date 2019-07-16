As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Trimmed by $2.96 Million Its Position; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Maintains Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 111% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 118,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,830 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.20 million, up from 107,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.64. About 345,924 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18 million, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 6.46M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc accumulated 583,523 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Axa holds 48,900 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt accumulated 29,888 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 6,820 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Renaissance Gru Lc has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Company has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc holds 2,865 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation reported 39,420 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 23,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP owns 65,500 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,500 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $71.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 669,203 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability has 8,889 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,510 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 100,000 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 134,486 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Greenleaf has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 77,494 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.36% or 17,214 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Co has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.49M. Weaver Amy E sold $68,011 worth of stock or 456 shares. $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 17 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,944.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

