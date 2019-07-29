As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.90 Million; Longview Asset Management Upped General Dynamics (GD) Position

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $189.72. About 429,045 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 5.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 30,538 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Salem Counselors invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 770 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,855 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 998 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc reported 90 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1,495 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 38,565 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,392 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.13% or 1.18 million shares. 2,166 are held by Rodgers Brothers. L & S Advisors reported 6,016 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century holds 0.53% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 43,953 shares. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segment Wealth Limited Liability invested in 2,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sky Inv Gru Lc has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,756 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8.23 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 576,918 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc accumulated 74,270 shares. 18,700 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. 897,839 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd has 300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $16.55 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31M.