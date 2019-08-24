As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Montag & Caldwell Boosted Its Holding; Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Cwm Increased Stake

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 4976.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 6,802 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 2.10M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,689 shares to 81,927 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 137,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Shares for $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $104,500 was bought by Schroer Brenda R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bessemer Grp invested in 0.03% or 75,940 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 276 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,753 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Com holds 1,806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 288,730 are owned by Capital Guardian Tru Com. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ckw Group Incorporated holds 250 shares. At Commercial Bank has 2,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 23,285 shares. 28 are owned by Mcf Ltd Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 9 were reported by Whittier Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Financial Ltd has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hitchwood Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.51% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7,595 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 4.02M shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 4,172 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 275,820 shares. Covington Capital invested in 0.1% or 10,327 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,903 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 12,633 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.1% or 13,717 shares. Highland Capital Management Lc has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valinor Limited Partnership holds 367,600 shares. 24,968 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 12,571 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,811 shares to 250,195 shares, valued at $47.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,453 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).